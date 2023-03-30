Police are seeking the public’s help to find Steven Mann, 59, who is missing from Harwich.

The force said it is concerned about his welfare.

Steven has not been seen since around 3pm this afternoon, March 30.

He is described as a white man with dark grey hair and was last seen driving a light brown Landrover Discovery.

If you see Steven or have any information on his whereabouts, please call 999 quoting incident 755 of March 30.