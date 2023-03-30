The AA traffic map shows there's very slow traffic due to the earlier crash on the M11 going south from junction 9, at Saffron Walden, to junction 8, for the A120 at Bishops Stortford.

There are delays of over 45 minutes on the #M11 southbound in #Essex between J10 and J8 due to an earlier collision between J9 (#GreatChesterford) and J8 (@STN_Airport )



All lanes are now open and delays should now start to ease.



Thanks for your patience. pic.twitter.com/GShtnVgdWq — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) March 30, 2023

Camera images confirm all held traffic has been released as the incident has been moved onto the hard shoulder at around 4.10pm.

National Highways has confirmed all lanes have now re-opened but there are still delays of 45 minutes between Great Chesterford and Stansted Airport.

Essex County Council's traffic control team has confirmed that there has been a knock-on effect on the northbound stretch of the M11.