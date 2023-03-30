Essex Police officers executed the drug warrant in Rosemary Road, Clacton on Wednesday, March 29.

Acting on the information received, officers from the community policing team secured the warrant which was carried out in the morning.

Warrant - Another view of the cannabis in Rosemary Road, Clacton. (Image: Essex Police)

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “If you have any information about drugs supply in the Tendring community, please report it to us so we can take appropriate action.

“You can submit a report online at essex.police.uk or use the live chat button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

Seized - The drugs were found in Wednesday's raid (Image: Essex Police)

“Alternatively you can call us on 101 but always call 999 in an emergency or give anonymous information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.”