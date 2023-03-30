Anthony Bullett, of Alexandra Road, Harwich, was jailed for 32 months when he appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court.

The 73-year-old admitted breaching a sexual harm prevention order on 12 occasions between November 28, 2022 and January 12, 2023.

MOSOVO Detective Constable Mark Harrington, investigating, said: “Anthony Bullett moved into the Harwich area in November 2022 and almost straightaway broke the conditions of his SHPO which prevented him from having contact or associating with any female child under the age of 16.

“Instead, he attended events where children were present with their parents.

“Thankfully, we have not had any incidents reported to us but we’re grateful to the community who raised concerns so that we could take action and put Bullett before the courts and stop his dangerous and predatory behaviour.

“Safeguarding children continues to be a top priority for us.

"I would encourage anyone who has been a victim of a sexual crime to come forward and report to us.”