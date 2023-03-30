John Stone, 39, was stopped by police officers when he was driving a Ford Focus in Kelvedon Road, Tiptree, on December 22 2021.

Colchester Magistrates’ Court heard Stone had 42mcg of alcohol in 100ml of his breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Stone, of Clacton Road, St Osyth, admitted the offence.

He was banned from driving for 13 months and ordered to pay £296 om a fine, surcharge and costs.