Wix Priory predated the Domesday Book and was once owned by Queen Editha, wife of Edward the Confessor.

The Benedictine Priory was established in 1123 by the sons and daughter of Walter the Deacon during the reign of King Henry I.

St Mary’s Church, which today stands on the site of the historic priory, has unveiled a programme of events and activities to mark the occasion often reserved to large towns or cities, kicking off with the Wix 900 Festival.

Celebrations kick off on April 29 with a flower festival, based around major milestone events from the history of Wix, during which musical performances and open instrument sessions will take place.

The celebrations will culminate on Sunday, April 30, with a special service, led by Rt Rev Roger Morris, Bishop of Colchester, followed by a garden party featuring a brass band, children’s entertainment and cream tea for all on the lawns of 15th Century property Wix Abbey.

Wix parish councillor Matt Jones said: “Whilst the site has changed many times during the last 900 years, it remains a religious place for rest, reflection and celebration, with some features of the church still evident from the original priory.

“With such rich history and connection to county and country, the 900th anniversary programme has been created to recognise the enduring links within Wix and its neighbouring communities, welcoming all residents and members of the public to enjoy connecting the past and present.

“Celebrations for the rest of the milestone year will shortly be announced.”

The priory remained active until 1525, when it was then closed by the then-Archbishop of Canterbury, Cardinal Wolsey.

After his fall, Henry VIII claimed the site himself, before passing this onto the Vesey family in 1561.

St Mary’s Church has been rebuilt and restored several times throughout its history, most recently in 1888.

To support the preservation of the priory site and St Mary's Church building, the parish is hoping to raise £7,000 to cover both roof and floor repairs.

To find out more, go to wixparish.co.uk