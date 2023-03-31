These will mainly be along the A12 in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the Dartford Crossing and the M25.

If you are set to be travelling along these areas, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, March 31 to Sunday, April 2.

There will be several closures on the A12 in Essex this weekend (PA) (Image: PA Wire/PA Images)

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Friday, March 31 in Essex?





A12

On the A12 on the Southbound way from Junction 32a to Junction 29 there will be carriageway closure for barrier/fence safety repair works from 9 pm to 5 am.

Additionally, the work for the northbound exit slip road at Junction 26 will continue until 9 pm on Sunday, April 2.

Dartford Crossing

The West tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be shut for maintenance works from 11 pm to 5.30 am.

M25

On the A282 Northbound West tunnel to the anti-clockwise M25 Junction 31 there will be exit slip road closures for horticultural works from 11 pm to 6 am.

There will be limited closures on the M25 over the weekend (Image: PA)

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Saturday, April 1 in Essex?

A12

Dartford Crossing

The West tunnel on the Northbound way will be shut for maintenance works from 10 pm to 5 am.

M25

On the clockwise way at Junction 29 there will be part roundabout and lane closures for white lining works from 10 pm to 5.30 am.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Sunday, April 2 in Essex?





A12

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the Northbound way will be shut for maintenance works from 10.30 pm to 5.30 am.

M25

There are no closures scheduled on the M25 Essex junctions on this day.