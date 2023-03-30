The increases take effect on April 1, with the National Living Wage for those aged 23 and older, rising from £9.50 to £10.42 per hour.

The National Minimum Wage for people aged 21 to 22 will also increase, going up by £1 to £10.18.

For those aged 18 to 20 it will increase to £7.49 from £6.83, while those under 18 and on apprentice contracts will see the minimum wage rise from £4.81 to £5.28.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt originally announced the increases in his Autumn Statement last November.

Jeremy Hunt told the Commons: “I am accepting the recommendation of the Low Pay Commission to increase it next year by 9.7 per cent.

“That means, from April 2023, the hourly rate will be £10.42 which represents an annual pay rise worth over £1,600 to a full time worker.

“It is expected to benefit over two million of the lowest paid workers in the country and keeps us on track for our target to reach two-thirds of median earnings by 2024.

“And it is the largest cash increase in the UK’s national living wage ever.”

These are the new minimum wage rates from Saturday, April 1: