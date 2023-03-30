The stationary retailer has confirmed on its store finder website that the last day of trading will be Monday.

The message left on the website reads: “All of our stores will be closed soon, our last day of trade is 3rd April."

Administrators were appointed on January 21 after Paperchase failed to secure any buyers for the business.

Tesco purchased the brand and intellectual property later that month, but the deal did not include any of Paperchase’s 106 UK stores.

At the time, administrators Begbies Traynor said in a statement: “On January 21, Mark Fry, Kirstie Provan and Gary Shankland, of Begbies Traynor, were appointed as joint administrators of Aspen Phoenix Newco Limited, which trades as Paperchase.

“Unfortunately, despite a comprehensive sales process, no viable offers were received for the company, or its business and assets, on a going concern basis.

“However, there has been significant interest in the Paperchase brand and attendant intellectual property.

“The joint administrators will continue trading the company’s operations in the short term, with all stores remaining open and trading as normal.”

While Jan Marchant, managing director of home and clothing at Tesco, said: “Paperchase is a well-loved brand by so many, and we’re proud to bring it to Tesco stores across the UK.

“We have been building out plans to bring more brands and inspiration to the ranges we currently offer, and this will help us to take those plans further.

“We look forward to sharing more with our customers in due course.”

This is the full list of Paperchase stores which are still open and expected to shut by Monday, April 3: