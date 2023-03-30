Edna Berry, 80, was found by the police to have suffered a serious head injury when they attended her house in Holland-on-Sea last month.

Officers called paramedics to Mrs Berry’s address in Turpins Close on February 21 but she died shortly after 9.30pm in hospital.

An inquest into her death opened this morning at Essex Coroner’s Court in Chelmsford but was suspended amid a police investigation.

Quiet road - Turpins Close in Holland-on-Sea (Image: Google)

The court heard the cause of Mrs Berry’s death is yet to be determined as further investigations continue following a post mortem examination.

Coroner’s officer Deborah Wallace said: “Edna passed away at Addenbrookes Hospital in Cambridge.

“She lived at home with her husband and on February 21 police attended her home and found her injured.

“Paramedics were called and she was later declared dead at 9.31pm. A police investigation is ongoing and a suspension has been requested.

Inquest - Seax House in Chelmsford

“Her cause of death is pending further investigation.”

Area coroner Michelle Brown added: “I am formally opening the inquest into Edna May Berry who died on February 21 2023 at Addenbrookes Hospital.

“The police have asked for this matter to be suspended so therefore I will do that awaiting further information from the police.”

Edna’s 84-year-old husband, John, appeared before Chelmsford Crown Court last month charged with her murder.

Murder investigation - Edna Berry was found seriously injured in Turpins Close, Holland-on-Sea (Image: Google)

Berry, of Turpins Close, Holland-on-Sea, appeared via video link from Chelmsford Prison wearing a grey tracksuit and spoke only to confirm his name and to acknowledge Judge Christopher Morgan’s comments.

No application for bail was made and the defendant was remanded in custody.

Berry is due to enter a plea in relation to the charge at the same court on April 28, with a provisional trial date set for November 6.

Following the launch of the investigation, Det Chief Insp Ant Alcock, of Essex Police, said: “This incident has deeply affected everyone who has had a hand in the Essex Police response.”