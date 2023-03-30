Essex’s newest luxury wedding venue is offering £1,000 off the hire price – plus a £500 bar tab – to those couples who want to move their special day to the historic estate.

It comes in the wake of weddings at Markshall Estate, near Coggeshall, being cancelled from October onwards, leaving dozens of couples without a place to proclaim their love for one another.

St Osyth Priory has now offered to step into the breach with it able to offer engaged couples multiple locations and unique spaces.

The recently renovated Darcy House now boasts two function suites, Darcy House’s Great Hall and Gallery, each with the capacity for 110 seated guests.

St Osyth Priory - a bride and groom in the sunken garden near the Clock Tower (Image: St Osyth Priory)

The estate grounds, the original chapel and the rose gardens each offer vast capacity for any number of guests, whether in their thousands or through to smaller and intimate boutique weddings.

William Grinsted, spokesman for the St Osyth Priory Estate, said: “It must be deeply distressing to have your wedding cancelled after what may have been years of planning and settling on what you feel is your dream venue.

“That’s why we’re delighted to be able to offer any couple who’ve had their wedding cancelled this special offer on moving their wedding to our historic estate.

“We implore all those couples affected by recent events to get in touch with our team to book an appointment to come and tour of our incredible wedding venue.”

Markshall Estate has vowed to support couples who have had their weddings cancelled after announcing it will no longer hold weddings from October 1.

Bosses at the venue have cited loss of earnings during the coronavirus pandemic –and the pressures of inflation as the reasons behind the decision.

The estate has now confirmed it has had to cancel a total of 36 weddings.

Other aspects of the business including the Markshall Visitor Centre, Orchard Kitchen and the Arboretum remain open to customers and visitors.

Couples wanting to take a tour of St Osyth Priory should go to stosythpriory.co.uk/weddings.