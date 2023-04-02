To take the guessing work out of what’s happening in Essex over that period, here's a list of events taking place around the county.

What's on around Essex this Easter weekend

Southend Pier Easter Egg Hunt

Who's egg-cited for Easter? 🙌



Check out the #SouthendPier Easter Egg Hunt!



🐣 Friday 7 - Sunday 9 April

🐣 £2 per child (plus the usual pier admission prices)



Find more info below 👇👇https://t.co/pBRR6hQEnw



🐰 #TeaWithTheTide kindly sponsors this event ☕️🌊 pic.twitter.com/FJWVGkrLdk — Southend Pier & Railway (@southend_pier) March 26, 2023

Where: Southend Pier & Railway

When: April 7-9

On the Visit Southend website, it says: "Come along to Southend Pier from Friday 7th – Sunday 9th April to take part in the eggs-cellent Easter Egg Hunt!

"Simply collect your activity sheet, priced at just £2 per child (plus usual pier admission prices) when you arrive at the pier.

"Once you have completed your activity sheet, hop over to the Royal Pavilion to collect your prize! Best of luck!"

The event runs from 10.30 am to 4 pm on Friday and 10.30 am to 6 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Easter EGGstravaganza

Join us this weekend as we kick off our Easter celebrations! Enjoy an EGGSTRA-ORDINARY day out with a number of activities taking place throughout the day!



Check out our timetable of events: https://t.co/ApdS4e5z91 pic.twitter.com/H6P76ZoUae — Colchester Zoo (@ColchesterZoo) March 27, 2023

Where: Colchester Zoo, Maldon Road, Stanway, Colchester, Essex, CO3 0SL

When: April 1-16

At Colchester Zoo you'll be able to learn all about reptiles and birds over the Easter holidays, as well as some dinosaurs!

On its website, it says: "Complete the trail and learn some EGGSTRA-ORDINARY facts along the way to earn a token reward on completion!

"PLUS you’ll get the chance to learn about our historic friends and meet some recently hatched baby dinosaurs! Check out our Baby Dinosaur meet and greet timetable below!"

A meet and greet timetable plus how to book tickets can be found on the Colchester Zoo website here.

Self-led Easter Egg-splorer Trail

Where: Belfairs Nature Discovery Centre, Eastwood Road North, Leigh-on-Sea, SS9 4LR

When: April 7-9

On the Visit Southend website, it says: "Follow the self-led trail through the green wood, answer the egg-cellent clues and claim an egg-citing prize!

"Drop in anytime between 10 am – 3 pm, pay on the door – please expect queues at busy times."

Children will need to be accompanied by an adult and maps will be provided on entry.

Easter Adventures at Bourne Mill

Where: Bourne Mill, Bourne Road, Colchester, Essex, CO2 8RT

When: April 7-10

Come and join the Easter fun at Bourne Mill with a children's activity Easter egg trail, stories, crafts, bookstall and refreshments.

There is free entry with it costing £3 for a trail pack.

Giant Easter Egg Hunt

Where: RHS Garden Hyde Hall, Creephedge Lane, Rettendon, Chelmsford, Essex, CM3 8ET

When: April 1-16

If you wanted to try out an Easter egg hunt but supersized then you could venture down to RHS Garden Hyde Hall in Chelmsford.

This year's trail features colourful designs by local families and schoolchildren whose artwork is being recreated on the giant eggs.

Children who successfully find all of the hidden eggs will be rewarded with a free chocolate treat from PLAYin CHOC to take home.

Easter Special 2023 at Audley End Minature Railway

Where: Audley End Miniature Railway, Audley End, Saffron Walden, Essex, CB11 4JB

When: April 1-16

If you fancy a day out over the Easter holidays then you could travel to Audley End Minature Railway to meet the Easter bunny.

On their website it says: "Along the route through the magical woods, you can use our I Spy sheet to spot little bunnies and spring chicks, heavily laden nests with an abundance of colourful eggs – perhaps you’ll even spot a flying carrot plane."

A whole host of activities can be done including an Enchanted Fairy and Elf walk and a Mad Hatter storytelling session.

Tickets can be booked at the Audley End website here.

Eggsplorers, Tendring

Where: Tendring District, Tendring, Essex, CO12 1AA

When: April 1-16

This community art trail will feature 900 cardboard eggs that have been decorated by local primary schoolchildren.

The eggs will be displayed in the windows and hanging from the ceilings of businesses throughout Tendring.

You can download the trail map here, and as an additional feature, you can find letters at some of the egg locations which spell out a question you need to answer on the sheet.

Through that you can then answer that question through a QR code on the sheet to enter a competition to win prizes such as a Samsung Galaxy tablet.

Easter Photo Scavenger Hunt

Where: Upside Down House Lakeside, Lakeside Shopping Centre, West Thurrock Way, Grays, Essex, RM20 2ZP

When: April 1-16

During the Easter holidays you can take part in Upside Down House UK's first ever Easter Photo Scavenger Hunt.

On the Visit Essex website, it says: "Follow the Clues on the Clue sheet given to you at the Ticket Office to find our hidden Easter themed friends.

"All you have to do then is take a photo featuring the object and our hidden Easter friend.

"Once you have found all the objects, you can claim your 1 free entry ticket that's on the bottom of your Clue sheet."

Easter Birds Egg Trail

Where: Fingringhoe Wick Nature Discovery Park, South Green Road, Fingringhoe, Colchester, Essex, CO5 7DN

When: April 1-16

Between 10 am and 4 pm every day during the Easter holiday you can search for giant wooden bird eggs at Fingringhoe Wick Nature Discovery Park.

You can answer the questions on the eggs to find out about the birds they belong to and then get a small gift at the end.

Music in the Park

Where: Priory Park, Victoria Avenue, Southend-on-Sea, SS2 6ND

When: April 9 and 10

The Music in the Park event returns to the bandstand at Priory Park over the Easter weekend.

Pavilion Brass will play on Easter Sunday and Pat English & Southend Little Jazz Band will perform on Easter Monday.

The event is free and will last from 3 pm to 4.30 pm on both days.