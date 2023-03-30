A total of 42 households have been affected by a power cut in St Osyth and a further three customers have been impacted by a power cut in the Tendring and Thorpe-le-Soken area.

Both power cuts have been caused by a fault on a piece of the electrical equipment controlling the power to the homes.

The fault impacting the postcode areas of CO16 3, CO16 6 was first reported at 9.04am this morning and is not expected to be restored until 12.30pm to 1.30pm.

A total of five customers have called the network to alert them to the fault.

A spokesman for UK Power Networks said: “We became aware of a power cut at 09:04. We’re sorry for any disruption this may have caused you.

“We didn’t know in advance there would be a power cut but now that we know, our teams will do everything they can to get your power back quickly.”

The power cut affecting the postcode area of CO16 0 has caused three customers to call the network and more than three customers are expected to be affected.

The network became aware of the fault at 8.37am and engineers are now on their way.

At 9.30am, a spokesman for UK Power Networks said: “We're sorry your power has gone off again.

“We are sending our engineers back to the Byng Close area to investigate why.

“Currently, our time frame for power to be restored is between 12:30 and 13:30, but once our staff arrive on site and assess the situation, this time may change.

“As there have been other power cuts recently it's difficult to know what repairs will be needed to restore your power safely, so time frames we provide throughout have to be estimated.

“The results of our engineer's tests on our network will let us know if our estimate needs to be adjusted, so we'll update you as soon as they have arrived on site and investigated.”

A spokesman added: “The information on our website is live and up-to-date.

“This is the same information that our call advisors give customers over the phone.

“Please only call us if you're in a dangerous situation or notice any damage to our equipment.”