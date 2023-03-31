Anita Doo, of Clacton, died on March 21 at the age of 60-years-old, having been formally diagnosed with Young Onset Alzhiemer’s in early 2021.

Before her illness took hold Anita had worked as a teaching assistant at White Hall Academy - formally Coppins Green Primary School - for more than 25 years.

She would also enjoy taking to the stage in front of adoring audiences and starred in several productions curated by the Mad About Theatre Company.

Speaking on behalf of her family, Anita’s daughter Chloe Doo said: “It is heart-breaking she passed at only 60-years-old – I don’t think it has sunk in yet.

“There is a small part of us that takes comfort she is no longer in pain as the last few weeks of her life were spent in hospital and were not easy.

“She was such a bright and vivacious person.”

In the years before her death, Anita had spoken of a desire with Chloe to donate her body to science, which ultimately proved to be not possible.

Thanks to the support of the Cambridge Brain Bank, however, Anita’s brain has now been given to medical scientists researching Young Onset Alzhiemer’s.

“The process was easy and handled with dignity and a report will be published in eight to 12 months allowing the family some insight in to the research,” said Chloe.

“Mum had always wanted to be able to be able to help others and research of the body after passing she thought would be a good way to do this.

“She also found it interesting of what they can tell from your body through science.”

Anita’s family now hope by examining their treasured relative’s brain scientists will be able to gain added insight into the impact and cause of Young Onset Alzheimer’s.

Chloe said: “Although Alzhiemer’s is never the same for each person mum did have an atypical presentation of the disease and she had it at a relatively young age.

“It also became debilitating rather quickly so anything that can be found that may help others in the future is a bonus.”