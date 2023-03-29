Firefighters from the Clacton and Weeley fire stations were called to a fire in Kings Avenue, Holland-on-Sea, just before 9am today.

They arrived to a flat filled with heavy smoke and believe the hob was accidentally switched on and caught fire to items on top and nearby.

A spokesperson for Essex County Fire & Rescue Service said: “Crews were called to a flat fire in Kings Avenue, Holland-on-Sea at 8:56am.

“Crews extinguished the fire and ventilated the property by 9:30am.”

“If you keep your hob clear after you've finished cooking, you can really minimise the risk of a fire. (Image: ECFRS)

For news updates straight to your inbox, sign up to our newsletter here.

Simon Tarrant, who is the watch manager at Clacton fire station, said: “Please make sure to keep your hobs clear after cooking. They can be switched on accidentally and set alight to anything on top or nearby.

“If you keep your hob clear after you've finished cooking, you can really minimise the risk of a fire.

“We’d also like to highlight the importance of working smoke alarms. They can alert you, neighbours and passers-by to the first signs of a fire.

“If you or someone you know hasn’t got working smoke alarms, we can fit them for free.”

More information can be found at essex-fire.gov.uk/book.