A MOTORWAY has been closed following a crash.
One lane of the M11 Londonbound is closed following an accident involving two vehicles.
M11 Londonbound - One lane CLOSED following an accident involving two vehicles between J9 (A11) and J8 (Stansted/A120). Traffic is slow moving. pic.twitter.com/AH15u8nzIW— Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) March 29, 2023
The incident occurred between J9 (A11) and J8 (Stansted/A120).
Traffic is slow moving in and around the area.
