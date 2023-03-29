DRIVERS are facing delays as a broken down vehicle has closed one lane on a busy stretch of the A12.
According to the AA, the London bound stretch of the A12 is partially blocked from junction 27, the Avenue of Rememberance roudabout in Colchester, to junction 26, the Eight Ash Green/Tollgate interchange.
Essex County Council's traffic control team is reporting that the traffic is slow in the area.
Queues are currently past junction 28, the Colchester United turning.
A12 Londonbound - One lane CLOSED between J27 (Spring Lane/A133) and J26 (Eight Ash Green/A1124) due to a broken down vehicle. Traffic is slow moving. pic.twitter.com/78JkQ4PUiF— Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) March 29, 2023
