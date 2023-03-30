There are some animals from the Essex South, Southend & District branches, the South West branch and the Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home website for details.

You can also donate to charities to help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Poppy

Poppy (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - Six years old (approx.)

Breed - Collie crossbreed

Colour - White with black spots

Poppy came into the care of the RSPCA as an unclaimed stray, so there is no previous history on her.

However, she is a bright and energetic dog who loves to play and go on walks. She is not keen on noisy things going past her so quiet walking areas are recommended.

Poppy could potentially live with another dog pending introductions. She can live with children over the age of 12 but no cats as she is not cat tested.

If you want to adopt Poppy you can view their full profile here.

Rachel

Rachel (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - Two years old

Breed - Whippet crossbreed

Colour - Tan

Rachel is described as a "sweet" and "friendly" dog who greets everyone in a "loving manner".

She came into the care of the RSPCA as an unclaimed stray and her skin was not in the best condition at first.

Through medicated baths, her skin is much improved and her fur is slowly growing back on her abdomen and hind legs.

Rachel can be insecure in certain situations and will look to her human for reassurance.

She will need adopters who have a calm home and will be willing to work with her on those insecurities.

If you want to adopt Rachel you can view their full profile here.

Autumn and Coco

Autumn and Coco (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - 10 years old (Autumn) and 13 years old (Coco)

Breed - Pug (Autumn) and Lhasa Apso (Coco)

Colour - Black (Autumn) and white (Coco)

Autumn and Coco came into the care of the RSPCA through no fault of their own after their previous owner could no longer care for them.

They are now looking to find their retirement home together after being in foster care.

Coco only has one eye and is partially blind in that. She is also on a special renal diet for the very early stages of kidney disease, but other than this she is in good health for her age.

Both of them get on well with other dogs and have previously lived with cats too, so could potentially share a home with other animals.

If you want to adopt Autumn and Coco you can view their full profile here.

Memphis

Memphis (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - Three years old

Breed - British shorthair

Colour - Grey

Memphis came into the care of the RSPCA from an overcrowded home and is now looking to find a new family to take her in.

She enjoys being with people and will be more than happy to curl up beside you but she is also happy enough to do her own thing.

The RSPCA adds: "She enjoys head scratches and snoozing away the afternoons somewhere warm."

If you want to adopt Memphis you can view their full profile here.

RSPCA says many animals are being abandoned in Essex

Last year the RSPCA shared that there were 850 reports of abandoned animals in Essex in 2021.

From January to July 2022, 750 reports had already been made which was a 51 per cent increase from the same timeframe in 2021.

The charity fears the huge rise in pet ownership, which skyrocketed during the pandemic, coupled with the cost of living crisis, has put a strain on people's finances.

Dermot Murphy, chief inspectorate officer at the RSPCA, said: “The idea of putting your cat in a carrier and taking them to a secluded spot in the woods before walking away is absolutely unthinkable and heart-breaking to most pet owners.

“Sadly we are seeing animals callously abandoned like this every single day.”