The Pavilion, in Cliff Road, Dovercourt, opened last month and owners Sally and Stuart Hazell have been blown away by residents’ support.

In the first week of opening, the bar had more than 1,000 customers through its doors.

Bustling - The Pavilion has been busy since its launch (Image: Dylan Calvert)

Sally said: “The support we’ve had from the people of Dovercourt has been amazing, customers have been overwhelmed with the quality of the bar’s build.

“They’re excited something new is being done in Dovercourt, which has been left behind in many ways but is coming into its own now.

“Since we’ve started up and the news has spread we’ve had people coming from Dedham, East Bergholt and all the way up the A12, so it’s bringing tourism into Dovercourt.”

Dazzling - Customers have commended the bar's presentation (Image: The Pavilion)

The bar’s name comes from the original Cliff Pavilion which was used for tea dances and live jazz shows in the 20th Century before it was closed in the 1970s.

The Cliff Pavilion had a metal structure but was mainly made of glass and residents had to walk through it to get from one side of the promenade to the other.

Sally and Stuart’s new Pavillion was converted from the Cliff Pavillion’s old toilet block and sits in the original Victorian structure.

Success - The Pavilion enjoyed a successful launch and the owners have thanked customers (Image: The Pavilion)

Sally added: “At the moment we’re a coffee shop during the day, serving homemade cakes, scones and savouries.

“The bar has also been open during the day but we are launching the evening times starting with Good Friday.

“It’ll be open on Friday and Saturday night - we’ve got live music on the first two nights.”

Stunning - The bar has several stunning pieces of artwork (Image: The Pavilion)

Sally has big plans for The Pavilion, including adding more options on the menu, introducing seating on the seafront and adding a roof terrace for private parties.

She added: “I’d like to do a lot more but we are self-funded and these things take time and planning to complete.

“We are so thankful for our customers and hope to continue serving them long term.”