LIFEBOAT volunteers were handed awards for a combined 50 years of dedication to saving lives at sea.
Almost 120 guests enjoyed a dinner dance evening held by Harwich RNLI at the Waterfront in Dovercourt.
John Reason and Lee James were presented with long service medals for 30 and 20 years respectively by RNLI area lifesaving manager Graeme Richardson.
Mr Richardson said: “It is always a real privilege to be able to recognise long service, and this year is no exception with two long-standing members of crew being recognised.”
