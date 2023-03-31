Kaiden Bailey-Heap, of Clacton, let one of his teachers, Sally Day, know he would be walking from Clacton Pier to Walton Pier and back in a fundraising effort for Grace Beverton.

Grace, five, was diagnosed with a gene mutation called RHOTBTB2 in July 2018.

She is just the third child in the UK and 30th worldwide with the condition, which causes prolonged seizures, delayed development and limited comprehension.

Rare Condition - Grace Beverton's genetic mutation is so rare that scientists don't even have a name for it (Image: Hope for Grace)

Nicola Heap, Kaiden’s mum, expressed her pride considering what Kaiden has been through recently.

She said: “Kaiden lost his great grandfather at the beginning of December, on the week of Christmas he lost his nan and on Boxing Day he lost his great nan.

“He’s gone into the new year motivated and wanting to make people’s lives better and wants to support this little girl which is great.

“Kaiden is really mature for his age, way above where he should be in terms of comprehension.

“He’s quite happy to walk into a meeting and pitch his business plans, which is really impressive at his age.”

Grace’s condition means she may never walk or talk and her family has set up a supportive fundraising page called Hope for Grace.

Her family works closely with Tree of Hope, a charity that supports children with medical fundraising.

Kaiden has experience with fundraising following a pier-to-pier walk during his time with Seventh Clacton Cubs.

Nicola added: “Kaiden is very committed to this fundraising walk for Grace, he’s bought himself a fitness watch and started training by doing long walks during lunchtime.

“He’s set a target of £500 and since Friday he’s reached £150, so I’m sure he’s going to smash it and we’re very grateful to everyone who has donated.”

The walk will take place on Saturday, May 20, at 10am starting at Clacton Pier.

It is a flexible event so participants can use scooters, run, skip or cycle.

For sponsorship forms email sallybeverton@hotmail.co.uk or heap95@gmail.com and to donate visit bit.ly/3lQwm4d.