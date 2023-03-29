Sophie Jones, 25, is now petrified to be in her own home, near Queen’s Park Country Park, Billericay, after the shocking incident which took place at around 2.30am on Sunday.

The incident saw red graffiti scrawled across the home and all over five cars - which included two Audis.

READ MORE >> The face of Pitsea man found guilty of murdering Madison Wright

Sophie, who lives in the home with her brother and retired parents, said the family had lived in the home for 31 years without any trouble.

Sophie said: “This is a family home that has been wrongly targeted as some sort of vendetta.

“My family home has been vandalised, with every tyre of five cars slashed, and graffiti all over the house and cars.

“We are devastated that anyone could do this.

“The whole family are still in shock at how someone could be so evil for no reason at all.

“It has completely shaken us all up.”

Before being their orgy of vandalism, the yobs first covered security cameras in red spray paint.

Sophie added how the family have now had to increase their home security as they have been left petrified.

She said: “My parents are retired and have lived at their home for 31 years trouble-free and have had no disputes whatsoever.

“We have now had to get extra security.

“We are even scared to sleep because we feel like people are watching us.”

Essex Police is aware of the incident, but have filed the investigation due to “lack of positive lines of enquiry”.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We were called shortly before 10am on Sunday, following reports of criminal damage at a property in Billericay.

“Following a review, this investigation has now been filed due to a lack of positive lines of enquiry.

“Should more information come forward, it could be subject to further review.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Essex Police, in confidence, on 101, citing crime reference number 42/54201/23.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.