It's an increase of almost five per cent on the previous year - with 1,090 of these launches in the North and East of England region.

The charity is now putting out its own Mayday call as it faces yet another busy summer.

With high numbers of visitors expected as people continue to choose to holiday closer to home, more funds are needed to ensure the lifesaving service is able to keep everyone safe.

In the North and East the majority of launches in 2022 were to motorboats, sailing vessels and to people who had got into difficulty while in the water.

With demand for its lifesaving services at a high, the charity is putting out its own ‘Mayday’ call, urging the public to take part in the Mayday Mile – taking on the challenge of covering a mile a day for the month of May.

All money raised will help to provide vital training and equipment.

Nick Ayers, RNLI Regional Water Safety Lead for the North and East, said: "Summer is our busiest time of year, with thousands of people at risk of getting into danger by the water. Ordinary people just enjoying days out with family or friends.

"Mayday is our own call for help, as we rely on the generosity of the public to take part in events like the Mayday Mile and raise the funds that allow us to be there when we’re needed most.

"But we need to be ready. Training, kit, stations, fuel - these are just some of the things we need to save lives and that your fundraising can help provide.

‘Whether you choose to walk, jog, hop or skip, the Mayday Mile challenges you to cover one mile in any way you like every day in May, while raising vital funds for RNLI lifesavers so that they can continue to keep people safe at sea.’

To sign up for the Mayday Mile, or to make a donation in support of the RNLI’s lifesavers, visit RNLI.org/supportMayday