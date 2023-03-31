The ‘Tail Trail’ in Brightlingsea is now in its third year and is organised by business owner Lucy Weaver, who runs Pink Parrot Pottery in Great Bentley.

For most of April, keen cat hunters will be able to purchase a trail map and badge from Little Boats Gifts in New Street, Brightlingsea.

Colourful Kitties - Participants will be tasked with spotting a variety of cats in town (Image: Lucy Weaver)

Lucy said: “The first trail was organised simply to give locals something to do while shops were closed during lockdown.

“However, the following year I was encouraged to do it again and now it has become an annual event.

Stitch Work - Cats will come in ceramic or knitted form (Image: Lucy Weaver)

“We have more businesses than ever taking part so the main challenge has been coming up with new designs.”

Participants will also be tasked with spotting a host of ceramic cats placed in windows around the High Street and beyond.

Dapper - A well dressed ceramic cat (Image: Lucy Weaver)

Once they’ve found all the hidden cats then they can return their trail map to the shop for entry into a prize draw to win their own cat to create.

This year’s tail trail is raising funds for the Brightlingsea-based charity, Porridge and Pens Ghana, which provides food and education for children in Kumasi, Ghana and runs other projects aimed at improving the lives of those living in poverty in the area.

Each cat has been hand-painted by Lucy and members of the studio staff, Michelle Bennett and Jenny Powell.

Holy - A ceramic cat dressed for church (Image: Lucy Weaver)

However, there is one exception which has been designed by 13-year-old Kayleigh Howe, a student from the studio’s Sunday Art Club, Creative Sparks.

She has created an artist cat, entitled Picatto, which has been influenced by famous artists and even has it’s own easel and artwork.

The trail starts on Saturday, April 1, and runs until Sunday, April 23. Maps with one badge are £3 each with additional badges available to purchase for £2 each.

After the event, cats will be available to purchase for £18 each with £5 going to the charity.

For further details contact Lucy on 07738 258131 or email info@pinkparrotpottery.co.uk.