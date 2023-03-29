Developer City and Country visited Tendring Technology College’s year nine careers fair at its Thorpe campus to speak about marketing, interior design and planning.

Students were also shown plans and brochures for the City and Country development at Manningtree Park.

Sarah Austin and Heidi Gleave, of the careers team at Tendring Technology College, said: “We’d like to thank City and Country for contributing to our year 9 careers fair.

“It’s important to our school to illustrate the wide variety and choice of jobs available to our students in the future, and it was really interesting to hear more about the career opportunities available in the property industry.”

The Manningtree Park development has seen an influx of jobs in the area and works with several sub-contractors from trades through to sales.

Victoria Boulton, marketing manager at City and Country, added: “At City and Country, we are passionate about both the heritage and the future of our built environment and nurturing that passion within the next generation of employees.

“At a time when the industry faces severe labour shortages, it has never been more important to promote the exceptional and varied opportunities offered in the property sector within the classroom.”