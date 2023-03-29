British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) will host its marine mammal course in Holland-on-Sea which has been developed to educate people on how to rescue stranded whales, dolphins, porpoises and seals.

Attendees do not need any diving experience and the minimum age to attend is 18 years old.

A spokesman for the charity said: “The course consists of online lectures to be viewed prior to the course date, followed by a day of practical training using our life-sized and weighted whale, dolphin and seal models.

“This is a full-day course, for this you will receive the online lectures, the day’s training, one year’s third party medic insurance, a cloth medic badge, car stickers and more.

“Please note that this is a wet course so a wetsuit or dry suit, gloves and boots are required. Refreshments are not included so please bring a packed lunch.”

The course will take place in The Esplanade, Holland-on-Sea, on Sunday, July 9, and will cost £115 to attend.

For more information and to book your place visit bdmlr.org.uk or call 01825 765546.