Prior to the announcement of the new Michelin Stars at guide's ceremony yesterday evening, the Bib Gourmand restaurants were revealed in the Michelin Guide Great Britain and Ireland 2023.

Named after Bibendum – the official name of the Michelin Man – the Bib Gourmand distinction highlights restaurants offering great quality, great value cooking.

And bosses at the Galvin Green Man have shared how "chuffed" they are after the Great Waltham restaurant retained its Bib Gourmand status.

A spokesman for the restaurant in Howe Street said on Facebook: "We are absolutely chuffed to have retained our Michelin Bib Gourmand award at Galvin Green Man.

"An award that recognises friendly establishments that serve good food at moderate prices, we are honoured to have this award and never take it for granted.

"We would like to thank Michelin Guide as well as our customers, suppliers and entire team for their on-going hard-work and dedication."

The restaurant also congratulated its sister site Galvin La Chapelle in London for also retaining its Michelin Star.

The Galvin Green Man has won countless awards, including being named the best pub in the UK in September 2021.

In its point of view on the pub, the Michelin Guide website states: "A friendly team offer a warm welcome at this lovely pub.

"The original 14C building offers all the rustic charm you’d expect but there’s also a modern barn extension and riverside garden.

"Classic British dishes are carefully constructed and full of flavour; those cooked in the wood oven are their speciality."

