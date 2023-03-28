National Highways said that two lanes (of three) are closed on the southbound carriageway between junction 7a and junction 7, which goes through Harlow.

There is around five miles of congestion on approach to the closure which is adding about an hour to normal journey times.

According to the AA, there has also been a knock on effect on the northbound carriageway, with traffic queuing for over 40 minutes approaching the Birchanger interchange at junction 8, though all lanes have now reopened.