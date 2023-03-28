Live

A120 closed after lorry incident near Ardleigh

Emergency
Traffic
Colchester
By Macaully Moffat

  • The A120 is closed eastbound from A1232 (Crown interchange) to A133 (Hare Green Interchange)
  • It comes after a lorry has 'jackknifed' causing damage to the fuel tank containing 450 litres of diesel
  • Emergency services are on the scene of the incident

0 Comments
Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos