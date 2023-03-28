- The A120 is closed eastbound from A1232 (Crown interchange) to A133 (Hare Green Interchange)
- It comes after a lorry has 'jackknifed' causing damage to the fuel tank containing 450 litres of diesel
- Emergency services are on the scene of the incident
Loading...
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here