Rory Miles, 32, was convicted last month of sexually assaulting a woman at an address in Dunmow.

He had assaulted her following a night out on November 10 2018, before she was able to get away from him and call for help.

She was supported by specialist Essex Police officers and an investigation into the attack was carried out.

It led to Miles, of Harris Green, Dunmow, being charged with rape.

He was found guilty of one of the five charges he faced. Three others will remain on file as no verdict was reached.

At Chelmsford Crown Court today (March 27), he was sentenced to four years in prison and put on the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Jon Nottage said: "Firstly I would like to commend the woman involved in this case for her strength and dignity throughout this process and I hope that this verdict will bring some comfort.

"I would like to also extend my thanks to various agencies, witnesses, along with the woman’s family and friends who supported her from the moment it was reported.

"Rory Miles was today convicted for the rape of this woman and sentenced to four years in prison.

"Miles is a cruel man, on the night he preyed on a woman who believed she would be safe in his company.

"He did not admit his guilt at any point and maintained everything that happened on the night was consensual and instigated by the woman.

"The Jury expertly navigated through the evidence and found him guilty of rape, and today, he now faces his foreseeable future behind bars.

"To anyone out there who has experienced sexual violence of any form, I know that coming forward is a huge and difficult decision with many worries and concerns. I would urge you to come forward and speak to us, we can take things at your own pace and put you in touch with many great agencies that are out there that can offer you additional support."