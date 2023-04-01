Matt Ward and Evija Siksna opened Colchester Canine Creche in Moss Road, Stanway, in July 2019.

The idea came about after Matt, who was working as a printer at the time, “reached a plateau in [his] career”.

Tennis balls are never in short supply at Colchester Canine Creche (Image: Colchester Canine Creche)

Obi is one of the dogs looked after by the staff at the creche. Everything Obi does is with speed! (Image: Colchester Canine Creche)

Matt said: “I always wanted to work with dogs. Even in my old career, in my spare time I did some dog behaviour work as a hobby.”

Matt and Evija, who have two dogs themselves, had previously used Suffolk Canine Creche and have since opened their own franchise in Colchester.

The facility has capacity to welcome 200 dogs every week for full and half day sessions and promises a different experience to other doggy day care services.

The pooches stay active playing games like cricket and tennis (Image: Colchester Canine Creche)

The dogs enjoy the mini agility courses (Image: Colchester Canine Creche)

“Interaction is a key part of what we do, and a lot of people use us to help to socialise their dogs,” explained Matt.

The dog lover added: “People often want a nice, tired dog when they collect them at the end of the day, so the dogs take part in physical and mental stimulation games.”

Luna celebrated her birthday at the canine creche with paw-ty games and treats (Image: Colchester Canine Creche)

The staff keep the dogs busy with physical and mental stimulation games (Image: Colchester Canine Creche)

Up to 40 dogs attend the centre every day, taking part in activities like mini agility courses, tennis, cricket, treasure hunts, and even classic party games like Jenga, which are run by Matt, Evija, and their team of seven ‘aunties and uncles’.

Tennis is among the activities enjoyed by the pooches at Colchester Canine Creche (Image: Colchester Canine Creche)

The dogs enjoy games like Jenga with their 'aunties and uncles' (Image: Colchester Canine Creche)

Themed weeks are also a regular occurrence at the canine creche, which Matt said are “really good fun and a great way to desensitise dogs to unusual things”. Mother’s Day saw the pooches create paw printed cards as a keepsake for their owners, an activity which will be repeated on Father’s Day.

These adorable dogs got in the Valentines Day spirit (Image: Colchester Canine Creche)

Charlie enjoys chasing bubbles with his bestie Merlin (Image: Colchester Canine Creche)

The business is going from strength to strength, with around 175 dogs using the service each week, and its owner’s goal is to add overnight stays and grooming services to its offering.