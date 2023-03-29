Wool Harmony in Rosemary Road, Clacton, sells a variety of wool, knitted and crocheted items, and knitting and sewing accessories.

The shop also sells a range of bags for women that can be purchased in store.

Wool Harmony hosted its craft fair on Saturday.

A spokeswoman for the store said: “The shop’s owner Debbie Jeckells, together with members of the various knit and natter groups that meet throughout the week, organised the fair.

“It was organised with a raffle in aid of Clacton Foodbank with all money raised donated towards buying food.

“Items sold on the day, many of which were suitable for Easter gifts, were available for purchase and created considerable interest.”

Patricia Baker of Clacton’s Salvation Army is also the leader of volunteers who run the foodbank.

Raffle tickets cost £1 per strip and Mrs Baker received a donation of £111 which will go towards essential items.

Wool Harmony also functions as D.J. bags and accessories, for more information on the shop visit d-j-bags.sumupstore.com/ for D.J bags and accessories and bit.ly/3Kd8xNh for Wool Harmony.