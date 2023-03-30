Lit Fibre has unveiled renovations to the Austin Arena, home of FC Clacton.

As a partner of the club, Lit Fibre has revamped the home of the Seasiders where the iconic Bus Shelter stand and dugout has been repaired.

Damaged - A close up view of the Bus Shelter stand before the work (Image: Cherish PR/Lit Fibre)

Stephen Andrews, chairman of FC Clacton: “Lit Fibre has really embraced what it means to be part of the Seasider family and we are delighted to have them on board.

“The new renovations to our club will help drive the team spirit at our upcoming home games and improve the fan experience by keeping everyone connected.”

Run Run Down - The Bus Shelter stand before the works (Image: Cherish PR/Lit Fibre)

The renovations include adding new signage ready for upcoming home games, Austin Arena has also been given a fresh lick of paint and Lit Fibre has added a new sign to welcome fans to the arena.

Lit Fibre has also installed free full-fibre broadband in the arena that fans can use on match days.

Progressing - Lit Fibre prepared the stand before adding a fresh coat of paint (Image: Cherish PR/Lit Fibre)

Tom Williams, chief executive and co-founder of Lit Fibre, added: “Community matters to us, so we are incredibly proud to kick off our partnership with FC Clacton with a fantastic refresh of the grounds, as well as giving fans the opportunity to access and test our full-fibre broadband service.”