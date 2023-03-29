Marc Humm, chef at Restaurant 43 in Great Bentley, was crowned winner of the best game chef category at the Eat Game Awards 2023 on Thursday, March 23.

As well as being named champion, Marc also received a cheque for £1,000, donated and presented by the category’s sponsor Weber.

Marc said: “I’m ecstatic, I didn’t I didn’t expect it and I’m really thrilled to hopefully bring game to the forefront.”

The awards marked the culmination of a national search to find businesses and individuals championing the use of British wild game.

More than 11,000 votes were cast by the public, with the shortlisted businesses and individuals in each category going forward to be reviewed by a panel of expert judges.

The awards ceremony, which was hosted by rural TV presenter Adam Henson, saw the winners of eight categories announced.

Categories included best small retailer, best restaurant or pub and best game butcher. An overall winner was crowned Champion of Champions in a category sponsored by the British Association for Shooting and Conservation (BASC).

Annette Woolcock, Eat Game Awards co-ordinator and head of wild food at BASC, said: “Congratulations to Marc, a newcomer to the Eat Game Awards. The judges said the variety of game Marc used was fantastic.”