Klodian Gjinaj, 31, is alleged to have dealt the Class A drug and been in possession of criminal money on December 2 last year.

Gjinaj, of Victoria Place, Brightlingsea, denies the offences and his trial has been placed in the warned list for May 8.

Gjovalin Begu, 30, of Cromwell Court, Warrington, has admitted the same offences but will not be sentenced until the conclusion of Gjinaj’s trial.

Both defendants were remanded in custody following a hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court today.