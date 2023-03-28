A MAN accused of supplying almost 44g of cocaine in Brightlingsea will face a trial in May.
Klodian Gjinaj, 31, is alleged to have dealt the Class A drug and been in possession of criminal money on December 2 last year.
Gjinaj, of Victoria Place, Brightlingsea, denies the offences and his trial has been placed in the warned list for May 8.
Gjovalin Begu, 30, of Cromwell Court, Warrington, has admitted the same offences but will not be sentenced until the conclusion of Gjinaj’s trial.
Both defendants were remanded in custody following a hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court today.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here