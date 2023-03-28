Investigations into a technical fault which led to the temporary closure of the pool began last week, and progress has been made in identifying the issue and repairing it.

It is hoped the pool will open by the end of this week – with plans for the Tendring Council-run leisure centre to re-open the pool facility earlier if possible.

Pool users are urged to check the leisure centre’s website and social media for the latest position.

Customers with existing bookings, such as swimming lessons, will be contacted directly with updates.

Mike Carran, assistant director for economic growth and leisure, apologised for the inconvenience.

“We are sorry for the continued closure of the pool at Clacton Leisure Centre; we, along with our contractors, are working as hard as we can to get the fault fixed so the pool can re-open,” Mr Carran said.

“As a reminder the Wellbeing Zone facilities at the centre are unaffected, while customers with a swimming membership can use the pools at our other centres in Walton-on-the-Naze and Dovercourt.

“We will keep customers updated through our leisure centre social media channels and website, so keep checking those for the latest position.”