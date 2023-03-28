The Field Studies Council based in Flatford Mill, East Bergholt, is celebrating its 80th anniversary this year.

It more than 115,000 learners to its residential and day learning spaces in 2022, with hundreds of thousands more making use of online learning, digital resources and wildlife identification charts.

The council was created in 1943 with a vision to connect people with the great outdoors.

Apply Now - Grants are available for field trips in which youngsters can learn about different bug species (Image: Field Studies Council)

Mark Castle, chief executive of the Field Studies Council, said: “Our founders had an amazing vision which centred on the need for the UK to have dedicated places where people could study nature and the environment.

“That they also had the tenacity and determination to get the Field Studies Council up and running during the difficulties and privations of World War Two is truly remarkable.

“What was relevant then is just as relevant now: a world emerging from a crisis but knowing that opportunities for everyone to study in and about the natural world are essential.

“There isn’t a lesson in the school day that can’t be enriched by connecting to nature, or a subject in the curriculum that can’t be enhanced by outdoor learning.”

The Field Studies Council has a number of events and projects planned to mark its 80th anniversary, including planting 80 trees at its centres to highlight net zero carbon goals and nature recovery.

Celebrant - Scott Wycherley, head of education at the Field Studies Council (Image: Field Studies Council)

Celebrations started with a two-night staff conference and will continue with regional events and activities around the country.

The Field Studies Council is also further developing its Young Darwin Scholarship, which brings together young people with a passion for the natural world who need support and friends to follow their dream.

It has supported and mentored 150 scholars, with 75 new ones created in 2022 and research has shown that most go on to study biodiversity and have related careers as a result of the training and mentoring they receive from the Field Studies Council.

Mark added: “I’m delighted that we will be awarding another 80 Young Darwin Scholarships to mark the 80th anniversary.

“All of our scholars so far have left the course with more understanding of what environmental career pathways they could follow, while being able to enjoy learning surrounded by like-minded people.

“This year, we have grown and diversified our Young Darwin community by focusing on new locations, neuro-diversity and ethnicity.

“we are grateful to our generous donors who have allowed us to make the opportunity available to scholars who would not otherwise have been able to afford the course.”

Scott Wycherley, head of education at the Field Studies Council, has pointed out that as a charity the council can make grants to schools to help reduce the cost of residential field trips.

To qualify, schools must have at least ten per cent of pupils eligible for pupil premium, and the application process is straightforward.

Applications for grants towards field trips in 2024 will open in the autumn.

For grants visit bit.ly/3K1BcUz and for more information on the council visit field-studies-council.org/.