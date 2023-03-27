The district’s waste collection service continues even when collection days fall on bank holidays, with the exception of the Christmas period.

It means that households with Monday or Friday collections should still put out their waste and recycling over the Easter and May bank holidays.

Damian Williams, Tendring Council's Corporate Director for Operations and Delivery, said with a number of bank holidays coming up the authority wanted to remind people that there were no changes.

“For the past four years now, since we introduced our new waste service, bank holidays have not impacted on waste collection days,” Mr Williams said.

“However, we know new residents to the area may wonder, so we want to tell households to stick to their usual collection days.

“This is particularly important in the coming weeks, when we have not only the Good Friday and Easter Monday bank holidays, the regular May day and Whitsun holidays, plus of course this year the extra holiday for King Charles III’s Coronation.

“Our thanks go to our waste contractors Veolia and their staff for their professional service and dedication working over the bank holidays.”