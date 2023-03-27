DRIVERS are facing disruption this afternoon as an accident has partially blocked a stretch of the A12.
An accident has been reported on the northbound carriageway of the A12, close to junction 16 for the B1007 Stock Road, Galleywood.
The road is partially blocked which has caused queues back to Heybridge.
Essex Police has been contacted for comment.
More information will be added as we receive it.
