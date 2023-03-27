Margaret Smith, of Dovercourt, is in her 70s and lost weight by food "optimising" with Slimming World.

Margaret, who has kept the weight off for more than a year, has just beaten bowel cancer.

Margaret said: “Throughout all of this, my slimming world group and consultant Jackie in particular have supported me.

“I still attend my slimming world group weekly and appreciate all the encouragement from all the other members.

“My life has changed significantly and I no longer puff and pant when walking up hills.”

Without having any symptoms, Margaret responded to the NHS bowel screening programme.

Within weeks she had been given the diagnosis and was taken to hospital to remove the cancer and has made a full recovery.

Before - Margaret Smith used feel pain in her ankles and knees before her weight loss (Image: Slimming World)

Margaret put her speedy recovery down to the NHS and losing weight with Slimming World.

She added that continues to 'food optimise' at her group in Little Oakley on Saturdays.

Jackie Harris, Slimming World consultant in Little Oakley, said: “I’m so incredibly proud of Margaret, not only has she overcome her weight issues and bowel cancer but she lost her husband.

“They were married for 50 years and he died of Alzheimer’s last year but she still tries to enjoy life to the fullest, even travelling in her motor home.

“The lady is a true inspiration.”

Before losing weight Margaret would struggle to walk and could not cross her legs while sitting down.

She now enjoys walking, riding her bike and feels healthier than she ever has wearing size 12 clothes.

Margaret’s ankles and knees used to ache frequently and living at the bottom of two very steep hills in Dovercourt meant she would struggle to climb them.

Since losing weight she walks two to three miles most days.

Margaret added: “I began keeping a diary a couple of years ago and write everything positive or negative in it which helps me to food optimise.

“It certainly feel more healthy than I have in the past.”