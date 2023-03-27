Travelodge, one of the UK’s largest hotel brands, which operates nearly 600 hotels, is writing to 220 local authorities across Britain including ten local councils in Essex – proposing a joint development partnership to facilitate growth.

The group already operates 12 hotels across Essex and plans to nearly double its portfolio in the county, with Colchester, Harwich and Stansted Airport among the potential locations for new hotels.

If successful, the plans could create 275 new jobs across Essex.

Steve Bennett, who is Travelodge’s chief property and development officer, said: “In the current climate, local authorities are under extreme pressure to invest in their economy and support regeneration projects.

“Adding a Travelodge hotel can be a catalyst to attract new businesses to support regeneration, bring vacant buildings back into economic use as well as attracting thousands of new overnight visitors to the area and revitalising high streets.

“In addition, our research shows that, on average, Travelodge customers will spend at least double their room rate with local businesses during their stay; this can be an annual, multi-million-pound boost into the local economy.”

The plans for the new Essex hotels form part of a wider plan for the chain to expand its UK hotel network with a total of 300 locations targeted throughout the country.

Travelodge has already made significant inroads in Essex, with a location in Braintree opening in 2022.

A second Travelodge hotel in Colchester is due to open this year, with construction of its location at the Northern Gateway Leisure Park making good progress. Work on the project started in March last year, with construction reaching the hotels highest point in November.

It is part of a 200,000 sq ft leisure development located south of junction 28 of the A12 which will also include a 12-screen cinema, branches of bakery chain Greggs and American fast food giant Wendy’s, a Hollywood Bowl bowling alley, Puttstars indoor golf centre, a Jump Street climbing centre, and seven restaurants.

The Leisure Park is due to open in the autumn.