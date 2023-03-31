Harwich and North Essex MP Sir Bernard Jenkin said he has been left concerned over the ability of patients in the town to see a doctor at Mayflower Medical Centre, which has more than 17,500 patients on its books.

Sir Bernard met with members the centre’s Patient Participation Group and Dr Nadeeja Koralage to discuss the “challenges and difficulties” faced by patients in Harwich.

“I have been picking up a lot of concern about this practice being overstretched,” he said.

“I am delighted the patient representatives and one of the GPs gave up their time to brief me fully.

“I am very concerned but not surprised about what I was told.

“We need to understand that their patient list has just grown and grown.

“The whole NHS is facing huge post-covid challenges, with a long backlog of people waiting to be treated, and this is adding to the GP workload. But there are special challenges in Harwich.

“As a matter of urgency, I am organising further meetings with local NHS managers and others, and I will raise the difficulties at the Mayflower practice with health ministers.

“There is no magic wand to make it all better, but things cannot carry on as they are. We have to work together to find solutions.”

Sir Bernard thanks the GPs, nurses and staff at the practice for their efforts “They are working incredibly hard to manage huge demand,” he said.

“We need to remember that the kindness of patients goes a long way towards improving staff morale and staff retention.”

He called on frustrated patients to contact him, so he has as much information as possible.

The surgery was contacted for comment but had not responded at the time of going to press.

A recorded message for patients said: “We have been experiencing exceptional demand.

“Telephone call volume has increased excessively.

“We have put in additional capacity where we can.”

Patients who are unable to get an appointment are advised to call 111 or visit an urgent treatment centre.