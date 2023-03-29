Jean Craig, of Harwich, is teaming up with the Motor Neurone Disease Association for the marathon in May leading up to her 93rd birthday.

Mrs Craig first got the idea to take part in a marathon-length walk after watching retired Leeds rugby star Rob Burrow’s interview on his diagnosis in 2019.

The interview reminded Mrs Craig of her sister-in-law who died of the disease in 2001.

Teamwork - Jean has been supported by her Monday social group at All Saints Church in Dovercourt (Image: All Saints Church)

She said: “It’s a dreadful disease, the last time I saw my sister-in-law the only part of her body she could move was her eyes.

“I haven’t been the most active person in my life but I’m up for the challenge and looking to help out a great cause.”

Another inspiration for Mrs Craig was her friend Brenda who began knitting a teddy to accompany her whilst she walked.

Brenda died last September and her daughter finished knitting the teddy and a knitted bathing costume as well.

She added: “After that I was so overwhelmed and felt a sense of responsibility with this.

“If Brenda was thinking about it whilst she was in the hospice it’s the least I can do to honour her memory.”

Mrs Craig’s marathon has been a hot topic of discussion at her Monday social club at All Saints' Church.

Club members have been very supportive of her efforts as well as the Motor Neurone Disease Association who have sent a t-shirt and running vest.

Mrs Craig may also be accompanied by a special guest during her marathon.

She said: “I’ve also got a little great, great grandson Joseph in Halstead who is 18 months old and may join me for a little while for a photo as I walk."

Jean has lived a full life since meeting her husband with the RAF. She lived in Singapore, Yemen and Germany before settling down in Colchester as a secretary at Co-Op in the 1970s.

To train she has been walking around her block and will walk the marathon over several days in May.

For donations visit bit.ly/42Mwjr0.