DELAYS to postal services across several areas of Essex will continue today due to ongoing issues at three Royal Mail delivery offices.
An updated list on the Royal Mail website reveals that eight Colchester postcodes are continuing to experience disruption, spilling into other areas of north Essex and even further afield.
CM postcodes in Braintree and Harlow are also on the updated list of affected areas.
Canvey Island is no longer on the list of areas experiencing delays.
On their website, Royal Mail said: “Deliveries are operating as normal across the UK today.
“We aim to deliver to all addresses we have mail for, six days a week. In a small number of local offices, this may temporarily not be possible due to local issues such as high levels of sick absence, resourcing, or other local factors.
“In those cases, we will rotate deliveries to minimise the delay to individual customers. We also provide targeted support to those offices to address their challenges and restore our service to the high standard our customers would normally receive.
“We're sorry for any inconvenience and thank you for your understanding.”
Royal Mail has been approached for comment.
Colchester
Colchester postcodes CO1 to CO8 are experiencing problems.
These postcodes include the following areas in the Colchester, Tendring and Braintree districts:
- CO1 - Colchester
- CO2 - Old Heath, Berechurch, Layer de la Haye
- CO3 - Lexden, Stanway
- CO4 - Greenstead, Highwoods, St Johns, Myland, Boxted, Braiswick
- CO5 - Tiptree, Kelvedon, West Mersea, Peldon, Rowhedge
- CO6 - Coggeshall, Earls Colne, Marks Tey, Great Tey, Chappel, White Colne, Wakes Colne, Copford, West Bergholt, Great Horkesley, Wormingford, Nayland, Stoke-by-Nayland, Polstead
- CO7 - Brightlingsea, Wivenhoe, Great Bentley, Alresford
- CO8 - Bures, Alphamstone
Braintree
The affected postcode areas in Braintree are CM6, CM7, and CM77.
These postcodes cover:
- CM6 - Great Dunmow, Felsted
- CM7 - Braintree, Finchingfield, Great Bardfield
- CM77 - Braintree, Great Notley, Rayne
Harlow
The affected postcode areas in Harlow are CM17 to CM20 and CM92.
These postcodes cover:
- CM17 - Harlow, Old Harlow, Matching, Matching Tye, Matching Green, Church Langley
- CM18 - Harlow
- CM19 - Harlow, Roydon
- CM20 - Harlow, Gilston
- CM92 - Harlow, Pinnacles
The national picture is improving, with a further 16 delivery offices across the country also experiencing delays to Royal Mail deliveries today, down from a total of 23 on Friday.
When is the next Royal Mail strike?
The CWU union, which represents Royal Mail staff, has not announced any dates for further strike action to take place.
In the event the CWU do announce further strike action, Royal Mail “have plans to minimise disruption and get services back to normal as soon as possible after strike action to keep people, businesses and the country connected”.
