Beat the Street starts on March 29 and runs for two weeks.

The free virtual game will see residents sign up to the app, available on either Google Play or App Store, join a team, and collect Beat Boxes and gems.

Teams with the most points at the end of the game could win up to £150 in vouchers, and the top individual tapper will win £20 and a Beattie teddy bear.

On the spot prizes will also be given out at random just for taking part.

Becky Dowling, physical activities capacity building officer for Community Voluntary Services Tendring (CVST), is running the game.

She said: “Beat the Street is such a great way to get active, get out into the community and have fun with friends, family or colleagues.

“This game will run for two weeks and is virtual, so it uses an app on your phone and virtual Beat Boxes around Clacton and Jaywick Sands.

“Visit at least two boxes within an hour to start collecting points and earn 10 points for every Beat Box you swipe.

“Collect as many as you like in each session, just make sure you reach the next Beat Box within an hour for it to count.

“The top players will win vouchers but anyone playing also has a chance to win on-the-spot prizes."

Delivered by Intelligent Health and Community Voluntary Services Tendring (CVST), Beat the Street is funded by the Active Essex Local Delivery Pilot - a project testing ways to encourage residents to be more active and to improve health outcomes and reduce pressure on the NHS.

To collect extra points, attend one of our special events listed on the app.

One of these events will be a spring-themed crafts event at Jaywick Martello Tower on April 7, where you can make your own Easter Bunny mask.

The free family drop-in will run from 11am to 2pm on Good Friday.

For more information follow Beat the Street Clacton on Facebook.