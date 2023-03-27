The Lion Brasserie in East Bergholt was named pub of the year at the East of England Tourism Awards.

It is the second consecutive year the pub has been successful in the awards, winning the Taste of East of England award last year.

Pub owner Jonathan Peachey said: “We are over the moon. It is a real testament to the team.

“We have an outstanding team, a beautiful building we spent four years renovating and great customers and suppliers.

“We only opened in September 2020 so stepped right into Covid as it were and like many other hospitality businesses were hit with the pandemic hard.

“So this award truly means the world. It also puts East Bergholt on the map too which is great.”

The Lion first opened back in September 2020 (Image: Google Maps)

The Lion was one of three finalists in the pub of the year category and was announced as the winner at a special black tie event at Milsoms Kesgrave Hall in Ipswich.

For news updates straight to your inbox, sign up to our court and crime newsletter here.

Mr Peachey said: “We didn’t find out about winning until at the event, we were approached about a nomination previously and had a panel come round and assess the facilities.

“I sadly wasn’t able to make it on the night but met with team in the morning and there was a mix of nerves and confidence.

“I also just want to shout out the other two members in the category as they are great businesses.

“In my view everyone at the event is a winner.

“Any hospitality business that’s looking after and delighting customers in these conditions are heroes.”

The Lion staff celebrating their win at the awards evening (Image: The Lion)

Elsewhere in Essex there were seven other finalists at the evening, including the Tuffon Hall Vineyard, Wivenhoe House Hotel and Mersea Boating Lake.

The Lion is now looking forward to opening a new set of B and B rooms.

Mr Peachey said: “We have five rooms ready, all of a different boutique design.

“I am excited as it is an exciting new offering in the city of Colchester and its supporting environment.

“It’s exciting for us, the locals and those visiting our area.”