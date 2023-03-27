Ella Mann, of Dovercourt, has been left in constant pain after her baby teeth refused to fall out and now cause her nerve pain despite regular fillings.

When Ella was five, her parents Charlie Mann, 54, and Stacy Welch, 42, were told she would need to be put under general anaesthetic to remove the teeth.

Family - Ella with her parents and siblings (Image: SWNS)

But now there is no sign of the appointment to end her daily pain which "keeps her up at night" and she now regularly misses school due to the toothache.

Charlie said: “It's frustrating, it's been three years now seeing my daughter in pain.

“You feel helpless. We give her liquid Calpol pain relief but it doesn't touch the sides. I worry about the impact it might have on her life if it's not treated soon

“It may cost her lots of money to treat it as an adult if the problems continue. Especially as a woman it may affect her confidence."

Terrible - Ella sometimes avoid brushing her teeth because of the nerve pain (Image: SWNS)

The pair first took their daughter to the dentist after she complained of toothache in 2019.

They were told a referral would be made for the procedure but no news ever came.

During the pandemic they weren't able to get a single appointment for their daughter, resorting to liquid paracetamol and clove oil as pain relief.

Until Ella gets the removal she is forced to visit the dentist every three months for regular fillings to help with the pain, but Stacy says the fillings fall out quickly.

Ella is reluctant to brush her teeth because she finds it so painful, making her parents concerned for the future health of her other teeth.

Stacy added: “There's been no explanation as to why there's such a long waiting list. It's really horrible seeing her in so much pain."

Her parents said they can't afford to go privately for the procedure in the backdrop of the cost of living crisis and say they have been offered no alternative treatments.

Ella now describes every trip to the dentist as "horrifying" and dreads going.