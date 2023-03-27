The coin, which comes as a 50p and other denominations feature the iconic Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

The collection began back in 2022 and has featured designs including Harry Potter, the Hogwarts Express and Professor Albus Dumbledore on individual coins.

Harry Potter enthusiasts and coin collectors across 86 countries have already bought at least one coin in the range.

Craftspeople at the Royal Mint have reproduced Jim Kay’s illustrations in colour on some of the coins with many also featuring a “latent feature” which rotates in the light to reveal a lightning bolt and the number “25”.

The collection is one of a small number to have had a change of portrait during the series.

The first two coins feature the portrait of Queen Elizabeth II and the final two portray King Charles.

Royal Mint unveils final coin in the Harry Potter collection

The Royal Mint said it has seen a strong response to the coins from younger families, who will have grown up reading Harry Potter books.

Rebecca Morgan, director of collector services at the Royal Mint, said: “We have thoroughly enjoyed celebrating 25 years since the novel Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone was first released with a unique coin collection.

“Today, we conclude this very special and popular coin collection, with a coin featuring the magical Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

“It felt fitting to have the final coin in this collection feature Hogwarts School, the place where Harry Potter became one of the greatest wizards of all time.

“This collection of coins has received a popular response among ‘Potterheads’ across the globe, who have found nostalgia with each coin in the series.”

Prices for the new coin, which is available to buy from the Royal Mint’s website, range from £11 for a brilliant uncirculated version and £20 for a colour version to £5,215 for a £200 denomination gold proof coin.