Officers were called to the scene of a serious crash on the A414 close to Chelmsford and near to the junction with Cooksmill Green.

All emergency services worked at the scene and a full road closure was put in place last night.

Police had warned the road will be closed for "some time". The force has now issued an update.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "Work by emergency services has continued through the night.

"The road was re-opened shortly after 8am this morning, Sunday March 26.

"We will provide additional updates as and when we can. Thank you for your patience."

